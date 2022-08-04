Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers.

So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer.

The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000.

Charles Boulton was sentenced Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court after pleading to a number of unlawful securities practices charges.

He must also make restitution to local investors and well as those in two other states.

Prosecutors say he took that money designated for his proposed radial engine product and spent it on personal items and expenses.