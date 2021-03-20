Jackson Doctor Arrested at Office, Accused of Trying to Kill Wife’s Unborn Baby

      Breaking News
Mar 20, 2021 @ 9:07am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Shocking charges but few details in the arrest of a practicing Stark County doctor at his medical office on Friday.

Jackson Township police say they and county prosecutors are charging 42-year-old Dr Yousif Alhallaq with attempted murder and felonious assault for trying to kill his wife’s unborn child.

The township doctor was taken to the county jail.

His office is in the 4500 block of Dressler Road.

Police say further information will be released later.

