Jackson Doctor Sentenced to 4 Years on Attempted Murder Conviction

Sep 21, 2021 @ 5:00am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson Township doctor was removed from a common pleas courtroom in handcuffs on Monday.

He is set to serve four years in prison, accused of trying to kill his then-unborn son.

Dr Yousif Alhallaq had just pleaded to attempted murder and felonious assault.

The prosecutor’s office says those counts merged for the purpose of sentencing.

Prosecutors say Alhallaq gave his wife Tana Ely an abortion medication in 2014 or 2015, trying to end her pregnancy.

Ely complained in court that the four-year term was not long enough.

Prosecutors also believe the doctor will lose his medical license.

