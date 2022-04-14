      Weather Alert

Jackson Fire Identifies Substance That Produced Widespread Foam

Apr 14, 2022 @ 5:18am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a concentrated cement sealer that mixed with rain water to produce foam and bubbles.

The white “clouds” ended up in local ditches and eventually in Sippo Creek in parts of Jackson and Perry Townships and Massillon on Tuesday.

An unknown quantity of the product leaked from a container at a business in the area of 4700 Hills and Dales Road NW in Jackson Township.

The township fire department says the container was not placarded and became highly diluted once it reached the creek anyway.

The landscaping company will not be cited by the township, but the state EPA could send them a warning letter.

The Ohio EPA was still checking for any fish kill in Sippo Creek.

Popular Posts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again!
Lick It for Olivia Rodrigo tickets!
These Artists Are Among The Worst Offenders Of Hit Songs With Reference To Harmful Substances
Selena Gomez On Managing Her Bipolar Disorder And Advocating For Mental Health
Will Smith Gets 10-Year Ban From Oscars
Connect With Us Listen To Us On