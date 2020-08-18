Jackson Group Home Residents Gets 30-to-Life in Stabbing Death of Employee
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township man who killed an employee from the group home where he lived, will serve 30-years to life after pleading guilty to aggravated murder.
24-year-old Jacob Beichler was in court Monday for the January stabbing death of 51-year-old Lisa Isom of Canton Township.
The incident happened outside the group home on Elaine Avenue off Portage Street NW.
Beichler has developmental disabilities, but was ruled sane at the time of the crime, and competent to stand trial.