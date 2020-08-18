      Weather Alert

Jackson Group Home Residents Gets 30-to-Life in Stabbing Death of Employee

Aug 18, 2020 @ 5:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township man who killed an employee from the group home where he lived, will serve 30-years to life after pleading guilty to aggravated murder.

24-year-old Jacob Beichler was in court Monday for the January stabbing death of 51-year-old Lisa Isom of Canton Township.

The incident happened outside the group home on Elaine Avenue off Portage Street NW.

Beichler has developmental disabilities, but was ruled sane at the time of the crime, and competent to stand trial.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use