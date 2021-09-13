      Weather Alert

Jackson Housing Development In Question With Coal Mine Beneath

Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:21am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A proposed housing development in Jackson Township is on hold.

This, as county commissioners try to learn more about an abandoned coal mine beneath the property.

Owners of the proposed Heritage Park are planning a 53-lot development, but the depth of the 100-year-old-plus mine is not shown on Department of Natural Resources records.

There’s concern over sinkholes and cave-ins.

Commissioner Janet Creighton says the board will make the call, based on what they learn.

That 28-acre parcel is near the northeast corner of Portage Street and Lutz Avenue NW.

Popular Posts
Steve from Blues Clues Explains Abrupt Exit With Emotional Message to Fans
Woman Television
Hulu Hiking Prices Of On-Demand Plans By $1 Per Month
Veronica Taylor Talks Pokémon and Acting with Sarah Quinn
Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Summit, State Holiday Death Count at 13
‘9-11 Memorial Climb’ Returns to McKinley Monument Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On