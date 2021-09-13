Jackson Housing Development In Question With Coal Mine Beneath
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A proposed housing development in Jackson Township is on hold.
This, as county commissioners try to learn more about an abandoned coal mine beneath the property.
Owners of the proposed Heritage Park are planning a 53-lot development, but the depth of the 100-year-old-plus mine is not shown on Department of Natural Resources records.
There’s concern over sinkholes and cave-ins.
Commissioner Janet Creighton says the board will make the call, based on what they learn.
That 28-acre parcel is near the northeast corner of Portage Street and Lutz Avenue NW.