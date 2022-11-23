Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jackson Man Indicted in September Fatal Crash

November 23, 2022 4:10AM EST
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson Township man will be arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

He’s accused of driving at a high rate of speed while on drugs and alcohol back in September, killing a Lake Township man in the process.

27-year-old Jacob Muiter was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges last week.

Jackson Township police say Muiter was driving his pickup truck at a high rate of speed on Strausser Street just west of Wales Avenue NW when he drove left of center, hitting a car driven by 53-year-old John Pappas.

Pappas was dead at the scene.

His wife was injured.

Jackson police say they, Canton police and state investigators poured over the evidence in the crash.

