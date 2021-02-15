      Weather Alert

Jackson Man Indicted on Numerous ‘Unlawful Securities Practices’ Counts

Feb 15, 2021 @ 5:14am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 67-year-old Jackson Township man faces 24 counts of unlawful securities practices.

Charles Boulton was arrested at his home last Thursday.

Bond was set Friday at $250,000.

The indictment handed up against Boulton is not specific about the charges, but Boulton is not a licensed securities broker according to the state of Ohio.

He was known for his company Radial Engine Innovations which he established in 2012.

Popular Posts
New Stimulus Package Calls for College Students, Adult Dependents to Receive $1,400 Payments
Congratulations To Our $10,000 Fresh Start Winner!
wedding proposal
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Worst Marriage Proposals Ever
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Earns Marvel's Most Adult Rating Yet
When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?