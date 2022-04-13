Jackson Officials Say Widespread Bubbles and Foam Are Harmless
JAKSON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Mr Bubble on steroids on Tuesday.
A foamy substance on creeks and streams and even floating in the air in parts of Jackson and Perry Townships as well as Massillon.
It turned out to be a biodegradable detergent-like substance, says the Jackson Township Fire Department.
They worked with the Ohio EPA, Stark County Soil and Water and others to ID the substance.
Until it was identified, officials were advising residents to stay away.
The source of the substance was a container on the property of a business on Hills and Dales Road NW.
They say that a valve on the container leaked, and all our recent rain water pushed it into local streams and creeks.