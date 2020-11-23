Jackson PD Seeks Person of Interest in Fatal Weekend Crash
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman is dead and a 40-year-old man is being sought in connection with a two-car crash in Jackson Township on Saturday night.
23-year-old Abigail Vanest was killed in the crash on Woodlawn Avenue south of Hills and Dales Road NW.
Mario Lerario is being called a person of interest in the crash.
Jackson Township police are not necessarily saying Lerario was the other driver.
Vanest was dead at the scene.
Please call the Jackson Township Police Detective Bureau at 330-830-6264 or Jackson
Township Police Department 330-833-1553 with any information in connection with the
accident or the whereabouts of Mario Lerario.