Jackson Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police are looking for a 14-year-old boy they say is a missing person/runaway.
They do not indicate how long Thomas Barbee has been missing.
Here’s the information from Jackson Township police:
Jackson Township Police Department is looking for Thomas M. Barbee, a 14 year old, white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″, weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Thomas was last seen in the area of Hills & Dales and Deer Trace Ave NW.
He was wearing light grey jacket, black hoodie, black jogger slacks, and black, red and white basketball shoes.
If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Thomas Barbee, please contact the Jackson Township Police Department at (330)832-1553.