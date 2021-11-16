Jackson Police to Meet With State Committee on Amber Alert Issuances
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police plan a meeting soon with members of the state committee that oversees the issuance of Amber Alerts in Ohio.
This, after an alert was not issued for missing 5-year-old Ana Grace Burke of the township until she had been gone for 18 hours.
The State Highway Patrol Communications Center makes that call.
Lt Nathan Dennis with the patrol says they received new information, enabling the Endangered Child Advisory to be upgraded to an Amber Alert and pushed out on phones.
It’s not known what that new information was.
Lt Dennis says an Amber Alert is used when there’s “an imminent threat of injury or death”
The child was recovered safely in Illinois.
36-year-old neighbor Jonathan Sinnet is jailed on kidnapping charges.