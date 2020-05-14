      Breaking News
Jackson Township Buildings to Reopen

May 14, 2020 @ 2:16pm

JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the state of Ohio continues to reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 health pandemic, Jackson Township has announced updates on the status of some public buildings.

Public Works: Parks will remain open while sports fields and courts all still remain closed.

Safety Center: Fire and Police Departments remain fully staffed and engaged. The safety center lobby is open to walk-in traffic. However, the waiting area in the lobby will be limited. Face coverings are required upon entry to the building. Coverings will be available at the front counter.

Administration: The Administration Department offices will be open to public access starting on Monday. The offices will remain open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens are asked to only enter the building if absolutely necessary. Appointments are also encouraged. Face coverings are required upon entry to the building. Coverings will be available on a table at the entrance.

