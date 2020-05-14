Jackson Township Buildings to Reopen
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the state of Ohio continues to reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 health pandemic, Jackson Township has announced updates on the status of some public buildings.
Public Works: Parks will remain open while sports fields and courts all still remain closed.
Safety Center: Fire and Police Departments remain fully staffed and engaged. The safety center lobby is open to walk-in traffic. However, the waiting area in the lobby will be limited. Face coverings are required upon entry to the building. Coverings will be available at the front counter.
Administration: The Administration Department offices will be open to public access starting on Monday. The offices will remain open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens are asked to only enter the building if absolutely necessary. Appointments are also encouraged. Face coverings are required upon entry to the building. Coverings will be available on a table at the entrance.