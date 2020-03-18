Jackson Township Police Searching for 15 Year Old Runaway
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15 year old runaway juvenile named Caylin Crosby.
Police say she was last seen on March, 17, leaving her residence at 2427 Broadhave Avenue, NW in Massillon just after midnight. Caylin is described as a white female, who stands at 5’3, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe Caylin is in danger due to a medical condition. Anyone with information in regards to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Police dispatch center at 330-832-1553.