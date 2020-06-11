Jackson’s Dingler Drafted By Tigers In 2nd Round
Former Jackson high school baseball, basketball and football star Dillon Dingler could have played any of those sports in college. He chose to play baseball at Ohio State University.
It’s safe to say he made the right choice. Thursday, Dingler was drafted by the Detroit Tigers.
The 6’3, 210 pound catcher, was projected to go in the first round, but ended up having to wait until the first pick of second round to cash in on his major league baseball dream.
As a junior caption for the Buckeyes, Dingler his .340 with 5 home runs and 14 rbi’s in the Covid-19 shortened college season.
By being selected with pick #38 overall in the second round, Dingler who won state titles in basketball and baseball at Jackson, becomes the highest drafted Polar Bear by a major league team. Other Jackson players who were drafted in MLB: Rob Dewolfe, Shawn Nottingham and Glen Richardson.
Pitcher, Kyle Nicolas, who was Dingler’s teammate on both 2017 State Title teams at Jackson, is expected to be drafted at some point on Thursday as well.