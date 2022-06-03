Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Oscars Slap On “Red Table Talk”
Jada Pinkett Smith is FINALLY addressing that infamous Oscars slap her husband, Will Smith, laid on Chris Rock’s face on stage.
Two months after it went down for the world to see, on Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Jada said into the camera:
“About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening,” Jada concluded.
Wednesday’s new episode explores people’s stories of living with alopecia, a condition Jada has openly struggled with.
On Oscars night, Rock joked about Jada’s shaved head, which led to Will walking onstage and striking the comedian. Will was banned from future ceremonies and related events for 10 years by the Academy.