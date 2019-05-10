Jail Inmate’s Death Under Investigation

(WHBC) – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Tuscarawas County Jail.

21-year-old Megan Marie Larrick was brought to the jail at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday by the New Philadelphia Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear.

The sheriff’s office says Larrick was alert and talkative with the New Philadelphia police officer who was transporting her from the Guernsey County Jail in Cambridge to the Tuscarawas County Jail in New Philadelphia.

She slept through much of Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last noticed moving during the early afternoon.

When she was given her dinner tray, a corrections officer found her unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were attempted but she was determined to be deceased.

Her death is being investigated by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office as well as the coroner’s office.

The coroner has ordered a full autopsy and toxicology to be performed.

The sheriff’s office says Larrick has battled with addiction but it’s too early to know if that had anything to do with her death.