Jake Gyllenhaal Isn’t Bothered By All The Attention Surrounding Taylor’s New Version Of “All Too Well”
So what does Jake Gyllenhaal think of all of the noise being stirred up about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s new 10-minute version of “All Too Well” that appears to spill more tea about their breakup?
Taylor and Jake were linked for three months in 2010. Lyrics like: “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age” and “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die,” could certainly trigger a response from anyone.
He’s good. A source close to Jake tells E! News that Jake is giving it zero attention. “Jake has no interest in any of it,” the insider shares. “He doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to that.” “He’s living his life and focused on himself. He’s ignoring all of the noise.”
That said, Dionne Warwick felt the need to chime in telling Jake to give back Taylor’s scarf LOL!