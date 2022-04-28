James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Show’ Next Year
In life all good things must come to an end, and James Corden has reached that point.
He’s leaving as host of The Late Late Show next summer after serving as host of the show for nine years.
“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” said Corden.
Corden went on to say that his original plan was to host the show for five years and then move on, but things didn’t work out that way.
He didn’t mention what’s next after his time on the show is over.
Who do you think would be a good replacement for Corden?