James Van Der Beek’s Foxtrot Broke Everyone’s Hearts and Had Everyone in the Ballroom in Tears During the Semi-Finals
Last night we were down to 5 celebrities for the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars and it was one of the most emotional nights I can remember in the ballroom. Each celebrity had 2 dances to perform, one a redemption dance chosen by a judge and then a second dance.
Emotions ran high as Hannah Brown danced a contemporary about her heartbreak during the Bachelorette. Kel Mitchell also danced contemporary and he was remembering a childhood friend he lost to gun violence as a teenager.
But it was James Van Der Beek that had everyone breaking down in tears. His redemption dance was a cha cha, which had the lowest score of the night. But before his second dance he talked about what he and his family went through over the weekend. Earlier in the season they had found out that they were expecting their 6th child and were overjoyed because they had suffered a miscarriage in the past, so the news was very exciting. Last night James announced that they had lost the baby. He had not expected to be dancing but his wife had pushed him to do it. His dance was beautiful and at the end he just broke down with his partner, Emma, on the dance floor. Carrie Anne could barely speak and the whole ballroom was overcome by emotion.
Immediately after getting his scores they went to the elimination. Unbelievably, Jame and Emma were in the bottom two along with Ally Brooke and Sasha. Then it came down to the judges to choose a couple to stay and compete in the finals. Carrie Anne and Bruno were just gutted but both picked to keep Ally and Sasha. Ally broke down in tears and asked if she could give it to James but was told she could not. James handled everything incredibly well.
You can watch James dance in the video. Have the tissues handy.