Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans While Still Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram thanking fans for the love as he remains hospitalized in Atlanta. He suffered a “medical emergency: over three weeks ago and not much else is known.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Foxx also thanked buddy Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show Beat Shazam as a guest host. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but Kelly Osbourne is filling in as her dad continues his recovery.

