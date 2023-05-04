Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans While Still Hospitalized

May 4, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram thanking fans for the love as he remains hospitalized in Atlanta. He suffered a “medical emergency: over three weeks ago and not much else is known.

 

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Foxx also thanked buddy Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show Beat Shazam as a guest host. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but Kelly Osbourne is filling in as her dad continues his recovery.

 

