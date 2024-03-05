Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jamie Foxx Will Share Details Of His Medical Scare In Stand Up Comedy

March 5, 2024 12:28PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Jamie Foxx knows fans want to know details about his life-threatening medical scare he has been private about since it happened April 11, 2023. He and his family had been tight-lipped about it ever since.

On Sunday, and the 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards, Foxx promised to talk about it in his own “funny way” going back to his stand up comedy roots. His recovery included rehab at a facility in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery. He joked about how the experience made him appreciate the littlest things in life…like water!

No word yet on when to expect that comedy special so stay tuned!

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Where In Stark County is Olivia Rodrigo? Find her and win the tickets!
2

This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest
3

Music notes: Charli XCX, Lizzo and more
4

Kelly Rowland Walked Off The “Today” Show Set…Because Of Beyonce
5

This Dog Perfectly Singing To Taylor Swift Songs Is Winning The Internet