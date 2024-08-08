Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update On “Freaky Friday” Sequel

Source: YouTube

While on the red carpet for “Borderland”, Jamie Lee Curtis was asked about the “Freaky Friday” sequel with Lindsay Lohan. She says filming is going really well, and that she and Lohan “fell right back into it.”

She also revealed the catalyst behind getting it to happen revolved around all the feedback she got while traveling the world promoting her last ‘Halloween Ends’. Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that the number one thing most people asked her about was when a “Freaky Friday” sequel was happening. So she called Disney boss Bob Iger and told him that.

The movie is set for a release sometime next year.

MORE HERE