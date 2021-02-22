Jane Timken: Concerned About Biden Policies, Especially with Energy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Announced candidate for the Republican nomination for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat Jane Timken says she will look out for Ohioans, if elected.
She tells our Jon Bozeka she is concerned about the Biden administration’s stance on energy, and wants kids back in school with safety precautions in place.
Timken says fellow Republican and Governor DeWine has done a “pretty good job” with the pandemic, but wants to keep businesses open in the future.
Timken has the advantage of being born in one corner of the state, now living at the other end.
The native Cincinnatian has been living in the Canton area for 26 years, in Jackson Township.