Janelle Monae Helping Reinvent “Lady and the Tramp”
By Sarah
|
May 7, 2019 @ 6:48 AM

When the live-action reboot of the Disney classic “Lady and the Tramp hits the Disney+ streaming service look to hear your fair share of Janelle Monae.
Along with voicing a character for the project, Janelle’s team at Wondaland will revamp the Siamese cat song from the Disney classic.
In the live-action film, the cats won’t be Siamese and Monae’s Wondaland team will take the controversy out of the song that back in 2013 was ruled to be demeaning to the Asian culture.
The Disney+ streaming service launches in November and you can see the debut of the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” shortly after the services’ debut.
Would you rather the remake be in movie theaters or the streaming service? Do you like the way Disney is retooling their films to fit the times?

