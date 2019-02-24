JaRule Turned A Halftime Show Into A Fyre Festival

Ja Rule was performing during halftime of the Milwaukee Bucks/Minnesota Timberwolves game when he had a malfunction. It was 90’s night but Ja Rule let it be known that he was not a 90’s artist-(technically his first album was released in 1999, but I get it no one cared till the 2000’s)

First it was his sound, his DJ didn’t start when Ja Rule threw to him. Then, while there was still three minutes left in halftime and Ja Rule was still performing, a Bucks player came out onto the court to start warming up-full practice shots.