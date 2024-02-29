Jason Derulo announces Las Vegas residency at The Venetian

If you wondered why Jason Derulo‘s recently launched Nu King world tour didn’t include any U.S. dates, well, now we know: he’s just announced a Las Vegas residency.

The show will take place at Voltaire, the new club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas where Christina Aguilera is currently performing her new residency show. Jason’s shows will take place in between Christina’s, starting May 17.

The show will encompass Jason’s 15-year career, featuring hits and songs from his latest album, Nu King, which includes the hit “Spicy Margarita.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this modern era of entertainment in Las Vegas with my first residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort,” Jason says in a statement. “It’s such a stunning venue and it has an alluring, mysterious vibe.”

“It will allow me to take bold risks with my performance, and I look forward to bringing my songs to a new audience in its immersive setting,” he adds. “You’ve never seen me in a performance like this before.”

A presale starts March 7, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8 at 10 a.m. PT via voltairelv.com.

Here are the scheduled dates for Jason’s residency:

May 17, May 18

June 28, June 29

July 12, July 13, July 26, July 27

August 9, August 10

