Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jason Derulo denies sexual harassment claims

October 6, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Share
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS

Jason Derulo has responded to a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed an up-and-coming singer who was signed to his label.
 
In the suit, filed Thursday, Emaza Gibson claims Jason promised to make multiple albums with her, but then fired her after she rejected his sexual advances. Gibson is suing for sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract, among other things.

Jason posted a video to social media addressing the claims. “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams.”

He continued, “I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Listen to win $2000 in fudge rounds. Seriously.
2

Mix 94-1 announces "Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone"
3

Listen for the official announcement - Wednesday at 5pm
4

*NSYNC reunion: Lance Bass is overwhelmed with gratitude, Justin Timberlake has a rude suggestion
5

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs/Jets game with celeb pals, has dinner with Brittany Mahomes