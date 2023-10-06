Jason Derulo denies sexual harassment claims

Jason Derulo has responded to a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed an up-and-coming singer who was signed to his label.



In the suit, filed Thursday, Emaza Gibson claims Jason promised to make multiple albums with her, but then fired her after she rejected his sexual advances. Gibson is suing for sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract, among other things.

Jason posted a video to social media addressing the claims. “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams.”

He continued, “I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

