Jason Derulo says new Las Vegas residency is “a centering kind of experience”

Touring all over the world and performing in a different city every night can get tiring, which is why Jason Derulo is so happy that he’s now got a Las Vegas residency to keep him in one place.

Jason kicked off the residency Memorial Day weekend at Voltaire, the intimate venue inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas that also hosts residency shows by Christina Aguilera and Kylie Minogue. Jason also filmed his video for “Spicy Margartia” at the venue.

“It does offer me a chance to be a little more centered, because I get to be in one location. And after my show, I could go home if I wanted, which I think is really nice,” he tell ABC Audio. “Being on the road, I’m in a different country every single day. Having back-to-back nights in one location is really a centering kind of experience.”

While Jason has performed at some Vegas clubs before, he stresses that this residency is “a real kind of experience for people,” noting, “It’s not a club. Not even close.” He’s giving fans a full 360-degree performance, including dancing right in the middle of the audience, which he says is exciting but unnerving.

“At the Voltaire, I was nervous opening weekend because I didn’t know what the hell was going to happen, so it was nerve-wracking,” he admits. “I think I got it down now. It’s feeling like home now.”

Jason’s next Vegas dates are June 28, June 29, July 26 and July 27. Visit VenetianLasVegas.com for information.

As for what he enjoys doing in Vegas when he’s not performing, Jason says he’s looking forward to daytime pool parties, seeing other artists’ shows and, of course, food.

