Jason Momoa Gets Stuck In Elevator, Makes Friends, and Eats Candy

Aug 27, 2019 @ 4:29pm

If I was Jason Momoa in this circumstance, I would’ve probably freaked out, made a quick will on my Notes app, and proceeded to have a panic attack. But nope, not Momoa. Instead, when he got stuck in a Vancouver elevator for at least two hours with five other people and his dog, he made friends. They passed the time by drinking beer and eating candy. Momoa even tried to break free with his fellow captors. Kudos to you Jason! Though, now that I think about it, being stuck with Momoa and a dog for two hours wouldn’t be ALL that bad…

