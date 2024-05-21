Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

May 21, 2024 10:55AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jason Momoa is now Instagram official with a new love, actress Adria Arjona.  They previously worked together on the movie Sweet Girl. In a photo dump from their recent trip to Japan, Momoa referred to Arjona as “Mi amor” and said he was thankful for memories made with old and new friends.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

The post features images of the couple together, as well as Momoa with his friends on motorcycles.  Momoa recently ended his marriage with Lisa Bonet, while Arjona was married to businessman Edgardo Canales.  She is starring in “Hit Man” on Netflix with Glen Powell.

Popular Posts

1

Taylor Swift’s music is on top of the classical charts, too
2

Why go see Pink in concert? One word: Booty
3

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and more
4

Internet Outraged At Pic Of A Baby On The Floor At The Eras Tour
5

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more