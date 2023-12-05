Jason Mraz has been “transformed” by ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Jason Mraz will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy Tuesday night on the season finale of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, but win or lose, he says participating in the long-running competition show has changed him forever.

“I just thought I was going to join the show and learn some dance routines,” he tells Huff Post. “And instead it’s affecting me in my work ethic, It’s affecting me in my communication and my relationships, my trust — ’cause dance is also about intimacy and trust — my confidence, my courageousness, so many things I leave here with. I definitely feel transformed by this experience.”

“It turned out to be a lot harder than I thought, but so much better than I thought as well,” he adds.

Jason says working with his pro partner Daniella Karagach has even changed the way he makes music.

“Already, when I pick up the guitar or play piano, I’m approaching it differently. I look at it differently,” Jason says. “The way Daniella would break down the dance, I can now break down a section of the song and see how I can improve it.”

Jason and fellow contestants Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson and Alyson Hannigan will hit the ballroom starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

