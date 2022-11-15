Jay Leno Hospitalized After Car Fire

72-year-old Jay Leno was taken to a hospital burn ward in Los Angeles on Saturday after a car fire. During a visit to the L.A. garage where he stores his many vehicles, one of the cars burst into flames unexpectedly. Leno suffered serious burns to the left side of his face.

He updated fans in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” TMZ reported that the facial burns did not penetrate Leno’s left eye or ear. He’s in stable condition, but seemingly remains in the burn ward.

He has canceled all his other upcoming appearances.