Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jeff Bezos Is Getting Married Again

May 23, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Daddy Amazon Jeff Bezos is daring to tie the knot again with longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, after 5 years of dating. They’ve been inseparable since his marriage to Mackenzie Scott ended. Scott walked away as the third richest woman in the world with $38 BILLION, and she’s pledging half of that to charity.

Bezos and Sanchez have been relaxing on his $500 million yacht (complete with a mermaid figurehead that looks like Sanchez) while at the Cannes Film Festival.

Popular Posts

1

Enter to win $2000 for your Dad this Father's Day
2

Hall of Fame Village to Add New Ride Spike It
3

On ‘The Masked Singer,’ it’s another for second-place finish for David “The Macaw” Archuleta
4

Kelly Clarkson releases “sexy-a** song” “favorite kind of high;” Maroon 5 returns with “Middle Ground”
5

Stripped Down w/ Brent & Zach of SHINEDOWN