Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries Triggering Trauma For Victim’s Family

Jeffrey Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men and boys, and a new Netflix docuseries depicting all of that is triggering painful trauma for the family of one of his victims. Errol Lindsey, 19, became Dahmer’s 11th known victim in July 1991.

Lindsey’s cousin Eric Perry took to Twitter after Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story started streaming: “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show,” Perry wrote. “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How manEric Perryy movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

A scene from the series depicts Errol’s sister, Rita Isbell, delivering her victim impact statement at the trial but she says she wasn’t asked how she felt about that.