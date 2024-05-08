Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jelly Roll completes 5K: “I feel incredible”

May 8, 2024 1:15PM EDT
Share
Tom Segura, Jelly Roll, and Bert Kreischer; Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The next time you feel too lazy to get off the couch, remember this: Jelly Roll just completed a 5K.

The race was held in Pasadena, California, on May 7, and Jelly told Entertainment Tonight afterward, “I feel great. I’m a little tired. It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it’s awesome, man.”

“I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January,” he added. “So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it.” He noted he got “really emotional at the finish line.”

Jelly told ET that while training for the race he lost “50 to 70-something pounds” and plans to attempt a half-marathon next year.

“I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys,” he said. “It was just really cool to see that.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
2

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
3

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
4

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”
5

A symptom of being spicy: Shinedown announces signature hot sauce line