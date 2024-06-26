Jelly Roll extends Beautifully Broken tour by 15 dates

Jelly Roll‘s Beautifully Broken tour has expanded.

The “Save Me” singer has added 15 new dates to his tour, which starts Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new dates start Oct. 15 with a show in Springfield, Missouri, and run through a show in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 23. Starting Oct. 30, Jelly’s opening acts will include “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer Shaboozey.

Citi and Verizon presales for the new dates start Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday at 10 a.m. via jellyroll615.com.

Jelly announced the new dates Tuesday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and also performed a new song, called “Burning,” from his forthcoming new album. It’s the second track we’ve heard from the album, following “I Am Not Okay.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.