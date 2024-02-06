Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Aniston Forgets She Worked With David Schwimmer In Uber Eats Commercial

February 6, 2024 9:45AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Uber Eats is playing off of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s iconic roles in “Friends” by having her FORGET they’re friends! She says to remember something, you have to forget something else.  Jelly Roll “forgets” he has face tattoos and David and Victoria Beckham “forget” she was a Spice Girl!  LOL

The concept is to not forget that Uber Eats also delivers groceries, flowers, alcohol or anything else.

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's Madonnatage 2.0 - Win Madonna tickets!
2

Xavier's Fight Update From Jordan Miller
3

Predict the BIG score for a shot at $50,000
4

Super Bowl Party Tips
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important