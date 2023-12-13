Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Matthew Perry Texted Her The Day He Died

December 13, 2023 12:35PM EST
Jennifer Aniston gets personal in an interview with Variety that Matthew Perry texted her the day he passed away. She said he seemed happy and healthy.

She said, “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.” She continued “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy…tha’ts all I know.” “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one.” 

Zac Efron mentioned Perry in his speech getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame crediting the movie he starred in with Perry, “17 Again”, pushed his career to the next level.

