Jennifer Garner Will Bring Back “Elektra” For “Deadpool 3”
July 11, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Variety confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as superhero Elektra in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool 3. It’s been 20 years since she played the character opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck in “Daredevil”.
Ryan Reynolds spilled the tea that Hugh Jackman was coming back as Wolverine when the announcement was made about Deadpool 3 happening, so that’s been out there for awhile.
The film will apparently be a Flash-esque multiverse mash-up.