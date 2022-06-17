      Weather Alert

Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September

Jun 17, 2022 @ 8:11am

She’s got an Emmy, couple of Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, and now Jennifer Hudson can add ‘talk show’ to her list of accomplishments.

The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was first announced in March, will debut in 95% of U.S. markets starting on September 12th — which is also her birthday.

This is the replacement for Ellen Degeneres’ long-running show, which ended on May 26th: Not only is Hudson filming in the same Los Angeles studio as Degeneres, but a trio of executive producers from that show have now signed on as showrunners for The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She is the second American Idol contestant-turned-music superstar to get a daytime TV show, following Kelly Clarkson. 

Popular Posts
Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2
Harry Styles Confirms That He Wants To Do A One Direction Reunion
‘Jurassic World: Dominion” Wins The Weekend Box Office
Post Malone Welcomes Baby Girl!
Kate Bush Sets Record With 1985 Hit “Running Up That Hill”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On