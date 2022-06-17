Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
She’s got an Emmy, couple of Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, and now Jennifer Hudson can add ‘talk show’ to her list of accomplishments.
The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was first announced in March, will debut in 95% of U.S. markets starting on September 12th — which is also her birthday.
This is the replacement for Ellen Degeneres’ long-running show, which ended on May 26th: Not only is Hudson filming in the same Los Angeles studio as Degeneres, but a trio of executive producers from that show have now signed on as showrunners for The Jennifer Hudson Show.
She is the second American Idol contestant-turned-music superstar to get a daytime TV show, following Kelly Clarkson.