Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Lawrence’s Mom Sold Her Used Toilet On Craigslist

June 16, 2023 9:38AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

“Thanks mom!” LOLOL

This sounds so JLaw.  In her new movie No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence answers a Craigslist ad to date this couple’s son. Turns out, she’s got a bit of Craigslist story too!

“Years ago, Lee Eisenberg (writing partner of the director of No Hard Feelings, Gene Stupnitsky) bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet,” So why was Lawrence’s mother, Karen, selling a toilet on Craigslist? “I don’t know,” says Lawrence. “I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.” “So thanks, Mom.” 

Another fun fact…the movie is based on a real Craigslist ad, and the director wrote the movie with Jennifer in mind for the part.

No Hard Feelings is in theaters tomorrow.

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Shakira and more
2

Britney Spears reacts to her ex and her family’s UK tabloid interview: “So sad”
3

Mix 94-1's Taylorthon - Friday & Saturday Night
4

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & more
5

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”