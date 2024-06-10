Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Now Selling Their Home For Over $60 Million

June 10, 2024 12:20PM EDT
Just a year after buying this little 46,000 sq. ft. house, now Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are selling. Are they downsizing?  Is this fueling the fire they are headed for a split?

Remains to be seen but Lopez recently canceled her planned summer tour to spend more time with family. She has been spotted house hunting in recent weeks but not sure if it’s just for her or if it will be another joint purchase.

The home sits on 5 acres and boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms (could you imagine cleaning all those toilets???) and an indoor sports complex lounge and bar.

