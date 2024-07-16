Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Second Anniversary Apart

July 16, 2024 12:03PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been ‘trying to focus on their loved ones’ while spending time apart amid rumors of a split, saying ‘It’s been a confusing and difficult time for everyone.’

JLo posted a video in the car with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet.

 

They spent the Fourth of July holiday apart as well.

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Get onboard the Taylor train: Florida rail system offering “sing-along” transport to October Eras Tour shows
2

An Inspiring Spout with Jonah Marais
3

Behind The Scenes with Sofi Tukker
4

Travis Kelce’s Viral Moment With Julia Roberts At The Eras Tour
5

Kevin Bacon Once Used A Disguise To Not Be Recognized…And Hated It