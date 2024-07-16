Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Second Anniversary Apart

Source: YouTube

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been ‘trying to focus on their loved ones’ while spending time apart amid rumors of a split, saying ‘It’s been a confusing and difficult time for everyone.’

JLo posted a video in the car with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet.

J.Lo Spent the Weekend Hanging With Violet Affleck in the Hamptons Amid Divorce Rumors https://t.co/ctO4XUam6m — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 15, 2024

They spent the Fourth of July holiday apart as well.

