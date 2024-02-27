Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Talk About The Heartbreak Ending Their First Engagement

Jennifer Lopez has been spilling all the tea on her personal life with a new album, “This Is Me…Now” and movie on Amazon Prime Video of the same name inspired by that. Now in her new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, she and Ben Affleck discuss their relationship—including what went wrong the first time around.

She tells him, “I think I was angry at you for a long time,” “But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people. I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things.”

The pair called off their high-profile wedding the day before it was scheduled to take place in September of 2003. They went their separate ways in January of 2004, before getting back together nearly two decades later in the spring of 2021.

The the meantime, her twins are now 16 and she took them to Japan for their big birthday!