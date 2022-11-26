Jennifer Lopez announces new album, ‘This Is Me…Now,’ coming in 2023

ABC

Jennifer Lopez has big plans for the new year. She’s releasing her first new album in eight years, This Is Me…Now, in 2023.

The entertainer announced the project on Friday, November 25 -– the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me…Then. Having previously wiped her entire Instagram clean, she also shared an album announcement post, which included the track list.

According to a press release, the album will feature “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, [and] upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals.”

At least some of the songs appear inspired by her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, including “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” the latter seemingly referencing their first marriage ceremony in July. They had a larger, more formal wedding ceremony in Georgia in August.

Here is the album’s track list:

“This Is Me … Now”

“To Be Yours”

“Mad in Love”

“Can’t Get Enough”

“Rebound”

“not. going. anywhere.”

“Dear Ben pt. ll”

“Hummingbird”

“Hearts and Flowers”

“Broken Like Me”

“This Time Around”

“Midnight Trip to Vegas”

“Greatest Love Story Never Told”

