Jennifer Lopez Cancels Her Entire Tour

June 3, 2024 12:27PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez was supposed to kick off her “This Is Me…Live” Tour in Orlando on June 26th, but now has canceled the entire summer tour to focus on family.

Live Nation announced “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.  JLo posted a message to fans in her “On The JLo” newsletter “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel it was absolutely necessary.”

Stories of poor ticket sales may have contributed to the decision as well as rumors of a split with Ben Affleck  However, the couple was seen at Ben’s daughter’s graduation on May 30.

