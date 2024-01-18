Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez Drops a Wild ‘This Is Me…Now’ Movie Trailer

January 18, 2024 8:30AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez has released an official trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video special that accompanies her new album on February 16.

The two-minute clip starts with J-Lo talking about her history of failed relationships with a therapist played by Fat Joe. After getting home, she is confronted by her friends in an intervention about her “sex addiction.”

The structure of the film isn’t clear, but it features Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, and of course, Ben Affleck.

Popular Posts

1

The Poorest Cities In Ohio
2

Massillon Back In The Day
3

The Best Places For Soup In Canton
4

Ten Most Stolen Items From Ohio Walmart Stores
5

5 Tips For National Slow Cooker Month