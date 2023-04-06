Jennifer Lopez faces criticism after launching new alcohol brand

Jennifer Lopez is coming under fire online for her new alcohol brand, House of Delola. The issue? JLo has said many times that she doesn’t drink, and her husband Ben Affleck has had alcohol problems in the past.

After posting about her new ready-to-drink brand of cocktails, fans jumped into the comments section to question why the entertainer had chosen to expand her brand to alcohol.

“Oh wow. This is disappointing. Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative affects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink?” wrote one. “This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.”

“Wow. I’m so disappointed and confused by the narrative that she puts out about how she doesn’t drink alcohol and all the benefits from not drinking,” another chimed in, agreeing, “It would have been really cool if she could show that she can still enjoy life with a non-alcoholic beverage.”

Another fan put it more bluntly: “This is so out of alignment for the brand. 1) jlo doesn’t even drink?? And 2) Ben is a recovering alcoholic. WTF.”

And yet another one wrote, “Oh man- promoting alcohol for the bag but promotes NOT drinking- nor does her husband .. seems very opportunistic and honestly; offensive…like she assumes people don’t know any better than to catch those details.”

Another person commented, “I was thinking how it must make him feel. The very disease he battles is the thing she’s promoting because greed is the ultimate addiction.”

But one fan defended the star, writing, “Just because she doesn’t drink alcohol, that means she can’t launch an alcoholic drink for those who like? I mean, why not?”

