Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez Get’s Her Fifth Icon Award

December 7, 2023 12:22PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez just accepted her fifth Icon Award on Tuesday night (December 5th) at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, and she mentioned the lack of other awards during her speech.

After Donna Langley, the chairperson of Universal Pictures, presented her with the award, she said: “I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award.” “But this is my fifth Icon Award … This award is all about being a representative symbol, in this case, what it is to be a woman in Hollywood.”

She’s about to release a new album (her most personal) “This Is Me…Now” along with a film digging into her life, written with her hubby Ben Affleck.

The post Jennifer Lopez Get’s Her Fifth Icon Award appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions
2

Judge rules Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband owes her $2.6 million for “unlawfully” negotiating deals for her
3

Taylor Swift’s publicist speaks out about Joe Alwyn rumor: “Enough is enough”
4

Pink says she “can’t wait” for fans to hear new ‘Tour Deluxe Edition’ of ‘Trustfall’
5

Britney Spears’ mother and brother attend her 42nd birthday party